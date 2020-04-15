LANSING, Mich. — Growing resentment about Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's stay at home order, fear of unemployment and uncertainty about the economy during the coronavirus pandemic led to a large protest in Lansing on Wednesday.

The event was called Operation Gridlock, and thousands of people were encouraged to stay in their cars and create a traffic jam to protest the order safely. However, a couple hundred people showed their disagreement by getting out of their cars and protesting in person, seemingly violating social distancing guidelines to stay six feet apart.

A few hours after the rally, Whitmer gave a press briefing in which she addressed what she saw. The governor said she understands people's frustration and anger but the crowds of people could lead to more cases of the virus.

"The sad irony here is that the protests was that they don't like being in this stay at home order. And they may have just created a need to lengthen it, which is something that we're trying to avoid at all costs," Whitmer said."I'm not saying that's what's going to happen and I'm not predicting that a certain percentage of people get sick, but I know that just by congregating, they've made that a real possibility that they've endangered other people's lives."

PHOTOS: Protest held on Gov. Whitmer's decision to extend the stay at home order Vehicles sit in gridlock during a protest in Lansing, Mich., Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Flag-waving, honking protesters drove past the Michigan Capitol on Wednesday to show their displeasure with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's orders to keep people at home and businesses locked during the new coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) A van of a protestor protesting Governor Gretchen Whitmer's decision to extend Michigan's stay-at-home order at Operation Gridlock in Lansing, MI. Protestor holds sign out pickup window protesting Governor Gretchen Whitmer's decision to extend Michigan's stay-at-home order at Operation Gridlock in Lansing, MI. Traffic is held up at Operation Gridlock in Lansing, MI. Protestors are protesting Governor Gretchen Whitmer's decision to extend Michigan's stay-at-home order. The pickup of a protestor protesting Governor Gretchen Whitmer's decision to extend Michigan's stay-at-home order at Operation Gridlock in Lansing, MI. Onlookers take photos/video of protestors protesting Governor Gretchen Whitmer's decision to extend Michigan's stay-at-home order at Operation Gridlock in Lansing, MI. A look at the traffic backup at the Lansing exit for the West Michigan convoy. They are heading to a protest of Governor Gretchen Whitmer's decision to extend Michigan's stay-at-home order. Protestors protest Governor Gretchen Whitmer's decision to extend Michigan's stay-at-home order in Lansing, MI at Operation Gridlock. A protestor's pickup truck at Operation Gridlock in Lansing, MI. Protestors are protesting Governor Gretchen Whitmer's decision to extend the stay-at-home order. A protestor holds up a sign at Operation Gridlock. Protestors are protesting Governor Gretchen Whitmer's decision to extend Michigan's stay-at-home order amid the COVID-19 Pandemic. A protestor's car at Operation Gridlock. Protestors are protesting Governor Gretchen Whitmer's decision to extend Michigan's stay-at-home order amid the COVID-19 Pandemic. Protestors participating in Operation Gridlock appear to ignore social distancing guidelines as they gather in large crowds in Michigan's capitol. They are protesting Governor Gretchen Whitmer's decision to extend the state's stay-at-home order. Woman wears Make America Great Again sweatshirt and American flag scarf at Operation Gridlock. Protestors are protesting Governor Gretchen Whitmer's decision to extend Michigan's stay-at-home order. Protestors appear to ignore social distancing guidelines as they protest Governor Gretchen Whitmer's decision to extend Michigan's stay-at-home order at Operation Gridlock. Deborah Creque holds flags on her vehicle during a protest in Lansing, Mich., Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Flag-waving, honking protesters drove past the Michigan Capitol on Wednesday to show their displeasure with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's orders to keep people at home and businesses locked during the new coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Vehicles stand in gridlock during a protest near the state capitol in Lansing, Mich., Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Flag-waving, honking protesters drove past the Michigan Capitol on Wednesday to show their displeasure with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's orders to keep people at home and businesses locked during the new coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Signs showing Gov. Gretchen Whitmer are taped to vehicles during a protest in Lansing, Mich., Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Flag-waving, honking protesters drove past the Michigan Capitol on Wednesday to show their displeasure with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's orders to keep people at home and businesses locked during the new coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Jonah Verway walks between gridlocked vehicles during a protest in Lansing, Mich., Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Flag-waving, honking protesters drove past the Michigan Capitol on Wednesday to show their displeasure with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's orders to keep people at home and businesses locked during the new coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) A passenger in a vehicle holds a sign during a protest at the State Capitol in Lansing, Mich., Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Flag-waving, honking protesters drove past the Michigan Capitol on Wednesday to show their displeasure with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's orders to keep people at home and businesses locked during the new coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Steve Polet holds a sign during a protest at the State Capitol in Lansing, Mich., Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Flag-waving, honking protesters drove past the Michigan Capitol on Wednesday to show their displeasure with Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's orders to keep people at home and businesses locked during the new coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Dawn Perreca protests on the front steps of the Michigan State Capitol building in Lansing, Mich., Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Flag-waving, honking protesters drove past the Michigan Capitol on Wednesday to show their displeasure with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's orders to keep people at home and businesses locked during the new coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) A Michigan State Police trooper arrests a man during a protest at the State Capitol in Lansing, Mich., Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Flag-waving, honking protesters drove past the Michigan Capitol on Wednesday to show their displeasure with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's orders to keep people at home and businesses locked during the new coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Signs blaming Detroit are shown in a vehicle during a protest at the State Capitol in Lansing, Mich., Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Flag-waving, honking protesters drove past the Michigan Capitol on Wednesday to show their displeasure with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's orders to keep people at home and businesses locked during the new coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Protesters stand on the steps of the State Capitol in Lansing, Mich., Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Flag-waving, honking protesters drove past the Michigan Capitol on Wednesday to show their displeasure with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's orders to keep people at home and businesses locked during the new coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Protesters attend a rally outside the State Capitol in Lansing, Mich., Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Flag-waving, honking protesters drove past the Michigan Capitol on Wednesday to show their displeasure with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's orders to keep people at home and businesses locked during the new coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Two women argue at the State Capitol in Lansing, Mich., Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Flag-waving, honking protesters drove past the Michigan Capitol on Wednesday to show their displeasure with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's orders to keep people at home and businesses locked during the new coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) A Trump Unity sign on a trailer is shown parked at a protest in front of the Michigan State Capitol in Lansing, Mich., Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Flag-waving, honking protesters drove past the Michigan Capitol on Wednesday to show their displeasure with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's orders to keep people at home and businesses locked during the new coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Christopher Merrill protests at the State Capitol in Lansing, Mich., Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Flag-waving, honking protesters drove past the Michigan Capitol on Wednesday to show their displeasure with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's orders to keep people at home and businesses locked during the new coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Protesters with rifles watch outside the State Capitol in Lansing, Mich., Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Flag-waving, honking protesters drove past the Michigan Capitol on Wednesday to show their displeasure with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's orders to keep people at home and businesses locked during the new coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Chris Schornak walks past gridlocked protester in Lansing, Mich., Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Flag-waving, honking protesters drove past the Michigan Capitol on Wednesday to show their displeasure with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's orders to keep people at home and businesses locked during the new coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) People stand near the State Capitol to view a protest in Lansing, Mich., Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Flag-waving, honking protesters drove past the Michigan Capitol on Wednesday to show their displeasure with Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's orders to keep people at home and businesses locked during the new coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Protesters carry rifles near the steps of the Michigan State Capitol building in Lansing, Mich., Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Flag-waving, honking protesters drove past the Michigan Capitol on Wednesday to show their displeasure with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's orders to keep people at home and businesses locked during the new coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Children pose for a photograph during a protest at the State Capitol in Lansing, Mich., Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Flag-waving, honking protesters drove past the Michigan Capitol on Wednesday to show their displeasure with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's orders to keep people at home and businesses locked during the new coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Chris Schornak walks past gridlocked vehicles during a protest in Lansing, Mich., Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Flag-waving, honking protesters drove past the Michigan Capitol on Wednesday to show their displeasure with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's orders to keep people at home and businesses locked during the new coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Protesters gather at the Michigan State Capitol in Lansing, Mich., Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Flag-waving, honking protesters drove past the Michigan Capitol on Wednesday to show their displeasure with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's orders to keep people at home and businesses locked during the new coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Whitmer added she was disappointed to see people gathering without masks, and even people traveling to get to Lansing. "We know that this rally endangered people," she said. "We know that when people gather that way without masks, they were in close proximity they were touching one another, that that's how COVID-19 spreads."

The demonstration was planned in the days after the governor extended the stay at home order until May 1 to help the state's response to COVID-19. Some of the sticking points for critics are the closure of gardening centers at large stores and deeming landscaping and tree services non-essential businesses.

The critiques are also coming from the other side of the political aisle. Wednesday, the Michigan House Republicans tweeted out their endorsement of the rally, saying "If workers are able to use proper social distancing practices on the job, we believe they should be able to earn a living."

Whitmer responded saying she is not making political decisions right now, but is focusing on the public health.

"We know that this is a virus that doesn't discriminate on party line or state line that has no cure no vaccine that is deadly highly contagious," she said. "So in terms of any partisan efforts to get me to change policy based on politics. I'm not focusing on politics. I'm trying to save lives here. I'm happy to work with people on both sides of the aisle and we need to we have to remember the enemies the virus, not one another."

While the governor said she respects people's right to free speech and their opinions, she encouraged Michiganders to focus on the public health and figuring out the state's next steps.

As on April 15, the state reported more than 28,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and nearly 2,000 deaths. Michigan has the fourth highest case count and the third most deaths in country.

Watch the full briefing here:

Watch Live: Gov. Gretchen Whitmer press briefing Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is holding a press briefing at 4 p.m., just a couple of hours after a protest in Lansing brought out crowds who disagree with her stay at home order. Posted by 13 On Your Side on Wednesday, April 15, 2020

