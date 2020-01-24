LANSING, Mich. — (AP) - A group has launched a ballot drive that would target lobbying in Michigan's Capitol by banning free food and drink for state elected officials, requiring former lawmakers to wait two years to become lobbyists and creating a new system to track lobbying activities.

The Coalition to Close Lansing Loopholes filed language for the proposed constitutional amendment with the state elections board on Thursday.

The effort is being spearheaded by Progress Michigan, a liberal advocacy organization.

The ballot committee will have until early July to submit 425,000 valid voter signatures to qualify for the November ballot.

Lonnie Scott, right, executive director Progress Michigan, announces the launch of a statewide ballot drive to rein in lobbying, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, outside the Michigan Bureau of Elections in Lansing, Mich. Joining Scott is Ken Schwartz, vice president of Michiganders for Fair and Transparent Elections. (AP Photo/David Eggert)

AP

