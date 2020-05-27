Gun Lake Casino announces reopening date

The initial phase of opening will allow guests 21 years and up with face mask required.

WAYLAND, Mich. — Gun Lake Casino announced it would open June 8 with added safety precautions.

“We are excited to welcome our guests and team members back to Gun Lake Casino,” said Sal Semola, president and chief operating officer for Gun Lake Casino. “In preparation for our re-opening, we have worked conscientiously to put extra safeguards and measures in place to ensure your continued health and safety."

The initial phase of opening will allow guests 21 years and up with face mask required. The casino will also encourage social distancing practices.

The casino will open daily at 8 a.m until 3 a.m the next and close from 3 a.m . to 8 a.m. for cleaning. You can read more about the casino's plans to open here.

Yesterday, four of Michigan's 12 federally recognized tribes have announced that they will start opening their casinos as early as May 29.

Each tribe's reopening date may vary as certain regions within the state begin to phase open.

