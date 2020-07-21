Gyms closed for months hold protest workout at the Michigan Capitol

Whitmer ordered gyms closed, along with casinos and theaters, in an effort to slow down the rate of coronavirus infection.

LANSING, Mich. — Dozens of people broke a sweat on the lawn of the Michigan Capitol. It was a workout intended to highlight the plight of gyms that have been closed for months under Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s coronavirus orders.

Alyssa Tushman, vice chair of the Michigan Fitness Club Association, says gyms are “desperately in need of help.”

Whitmer ordered gyms closed, along with casinos and theaters, in an effort to slow down the rate of coronavirus infection.

Gyms in the northern Michigan were allowed to reopen on June 10.

Meanwhile, a judge ordered ordered the Detroit school district to test more than 600 students who have been participating in voluntary summer classes.

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

RELATED VIDEO:



