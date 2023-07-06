What Michigan's new distracted driving law means for you

The "hands-free" laws prohibit streaming, making video calls or using social media while driving a car.

MICHIGAN, USA — Wednesday morning, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a bill package hoping to protect Michigan's drivers.

The "hands-free" laws prohibit all cellphone usage while driving. This includes streaming, making video calls or using social media while driving a car. These new measures build on previous laws that only restricted sending texts while driving.

There are a few exceptions. You'll still be allowed to use a GPS or your phone for navigation, but only if it's hands-free, like mounting it to your dashboard or using voice commands. Drivers can also call or text 911 to report an emergency or to ask for help.

Drivers that break the hands-free laws can face fines, community service and even license suspensions.

Gov. Whitmer says this is a step in the right direction toward making Michigan safer.

"(The laws) will help parents find peace of mind when their kids leave, to go to school, or to hang out with their friends. They'll protect pedestrians in intersections, bicyclists, using bike lanes and workers in construction zones," Gov. Whitmer said. "They'll help us save lives, reduce crashes and ensure no family has to go through the tragedy of losing a family member or a child to distracted driving."

The signing of the bills comes shortly after Memorial Day, which AAA says is one of the deadliest days for drivers. Gov. Whitmer said the hands-free laws will help decrease the traffic deaths seen in the state.

"So far this year, we've had 322 deaths on Michigan roads. Last year 1,120 people died on our roads and that's unacceptable," she said. "Our goal is to get to zero traffic deaths by 2050."

Officials say beginning Wednesday, a statewide campaign will educate Michiganders that the law has changed. Around the weekend of July 4, an enforcement campaign is expected.

The bills will go into effect on June 30.

Michigan is now the 26th state with hands-free laws.

