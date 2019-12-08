CRYSTAL TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 43-year-old Hart man is dead after he was hit by the driver of a minivan suspected of drinking before the crash.

According to authorities, it happened on Sunday, Aug. 11 around 2:15 a.m. on East Madison Road, just west of North 126th Avenue in Crystal Township.

The Oceana County Sheriff's Office says Scott Parsons was crossing the gravel section of Madison Road and was struck by a 2010 Chrysler Town & Country van driven by a 28-year-old Mears woman. Deputies say she failed to stop at the sign at the intersection of Madison and 126th.

First responders tried to save Parsons at the scene of the crash, but he eventually died from his injuries.

During the investigation, deputies discovered evidence that led them to believe the Mears woman had been drinking before the crash. She was arrested and lodged in the Oceana County Jail. According to a release from the sheriff's office, she is expected to be arraigned Monday, Aug. 12. Her name will be released following her arraignment.

The sheriff's office says this incident is still under investigation and if anyone has additional information please call the authorities at 231-873-2121.

