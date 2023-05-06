Northern Michigan wildfire 90% contained

The wildfire was sparked by a campfire, authorities said, and has burned for more than three square miles in northern Michigan.

GRAYLING, Mich. — A wildfire burned through about 2,400 acres of forestland in northern Michigan this weekend.

The blaze began as a campfire on private property and grew quickly in dry conditions.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer activated the State Emergency Operations Center to coordinate firefighting efforts, and a team of 10 firefighters from Wisconsin also answered the call for help.

The fire is about 90% contained as of Sunday evening, and crews are using tractor-plow dozers, fire engines and various helicopters to knock down the flames.

Early estimates show the fire threatened 35 homes, 38 vehicles including 23 campers and three boats, as well as 58 outbuildings.

Three outbuildings were lost. No injuries have been reported.

Residents who live near the area were evacuated Saturday, but have since returned to their homes.

The fire began around 1 p.m. near Staley Lake in Grayling Township. It moved southwest through jack pine, mixed pines and oak, the DNR says.

Residents and area visitors are asked to stay away from the fire area while crews continue to work. Roads in the fire perimeter remain closed.

Crawford County: A view from the MSP Aviation Unit helicopter while fighting the wildfire. pic.twitter.com/Ix3j7pe9jo — MSP Seventh District (@mspnorthernmi) June 5, 2023

The DNR asked residents to follow these tips to reduce the risk of wildfire:

Never leave a fire unattended, even for a moment.

Check first to see if conditions allow for burning at Michigan.gov/BurnPermit.

Always put fires out completely with water. Drench the coals, stir with a shovel and drench again.

Don’t park vehicles over dry grass; heat from vehicles can ignite dry grass. Make sure no trailer chains are dragging, which can create sparks, and be careful when using power equipment outside.

