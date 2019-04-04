COOPER TOWNSHIP, Mich. - There is a herd of cows on the run in Kalamazoo County.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Department and Kalamazoo County Animal Services are attempting to locate a small herd of feeder cows that escaped a farm in Cooper Township.

The cows have very limited interaction with humans, so authorities say they should not be approached if seen.

If the animals are in or near the roadway, the sheriff's department say drivers should use caution. If the cattle are spotted please call 911 or Kalamazoo County Central Dispatch at 269-488-891.

