Whitmer signs proclamation to recognize caregivers of veterans

Gov. Whitmer is encouraging Michiganders to create supportive communities for veterans and their caregivers.

MICHIGAN, USA — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has declared Friday, Feb. 18 as Hidden Heroes Day to recognize the caregivers of Michigan veterans.

Hidden Heroes Day coincides with National Caregiver Day. Michiganders are being encouraged to create supportive communities to uplift local veterans and their caregivers.

“Across our state, thousands of caregivers work tirelessly to ensure the needs of Michigan veterans are met,” said Gov. Whitmer. “These Hidden Heroes provide physical, financial and emotional support to Michigan veterans facing a range of life challenges. On Hidden Heroes Day, we recognize, uplift and honor the critical work they do every day. We salute these Hidden Heroes for their service to those who have served all of us.”

The proclamation says there are 5.5 million caregivers across the U.S. who care for wounded, ill or injured veterans. These caregivers help with daily tasks like administering medications, caring for injuries and providing emotional support. Some even provide over 40 hours of care a week.

“Our veteran and military caregivers are true Hidden Heroes for the selfless care they provide to the brave service members who sacrificed for our country,” said Zaneta Adams, director of the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency. “Caring for a veteran is a valiant and heroic duty but it’s also a difficult job that often goes unnoticed. Today – and every day – we applaud our Hidden Heroes for filling this crucial role.”

To read Gov. Whitmer's full proclamation, click here.

