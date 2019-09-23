Jon Ornée, a Holland man, is trying to break the cycling speed record across Michigan on Monday. He will be going from Muskegon to Port Sanilac, which is the 206-mile route established by the World Ultra Cycling Association.

The current record is 9 hours and 12 minutes—a 22.5 mph average. Ornée will be riding with a team, hoping to average 24 mph.

Ornée is no stranger to records.

In May, he was hit by a car while cycling. The crash broke his right elbow and he wasn't able to use his arm for two months. As he recovered, Ornée started swimming and developed a sort of one-armed stroke.

On Friday, Sept. 20, Ornée decided to complete, what he believes to be, the first ever swim from Pyramid Point to North Manitou Island. He completed the 7.4 mile swim in just under three hours.

Ornée said the National Park Service believes the swim to be the first of its kind.

