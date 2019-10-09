GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It has been 18 years since the events of Sept. 11, 2001, which are forever etched in the memories of Americans all over the country.

Following attacks, numerous blood donation organizations -- including Versiti Blood Center of Michigan -- was flooded by thousands of blood donors stepping up to supply hospitals with the blood and platelets needed to respond to the emergency.

On this Wednesday, Sept. 11 Versiti Blood Center of Michigan encourages all Michigan residents to honor the heroes of 9/11 by donating blood at the Spirit of America Blood Drive at Michigan International Speedway or at any one of Versiti’s donor centers throughout the state.

Donors will receive special remembrance cards that remember the lives of the nearly 3,000 individuals who died, including 343 firefighters and 71 law enforcement officers.

There are six other blood centers locations where donors can receive cards:

GRAND RAPIDS: 1036 Fuller NE

KALAMAZOO AREA: 524 E. Milham Ave., Portage

SAGINAW: 1771 Tittabawassee Road

TRAVERSE CITY: 2575 Aero Park Drive

GRANDVILLE: 3140 Wilson SW

ST. JOSEPH: 2710 Cleveland Ave.

BAY CITY: 1017 N. Johnson St.

MIDLAND: 825 E. Main St.

Appointments to donate blood are encouraged but walk-ins are welcome. To schedule an appointment to donate blood, call 1-866-MIBLOOD (642-5663) or visit Versiti Blood Center of Michigan online.

