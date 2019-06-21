LANSING, Mich. - House Democrats Thursday introduced four bills outlining alternative solutions to raise the funding needed to fix Michigan's poor road conditions.

Based on the feedback of thousands of residents across the state, House Bills 4779-82 were introduced to provide long-term solutions without costing Michiganders more.

The four bills would:

Increase the corporate income tax by 2.5 percent, implement a flow-through parity tax of 4.25 percent and repeal the harmful retirement tax (House Bill 4781-RABHI)

Create a Vehicle Miles Traveled Tax (VMT) on trucks of the two heaviest classes, 26,000 pounds or more, at 6 cents per mile (House Bill 4779-GREIG)

Create a Rhode-Island style bridge toll program for trucks (House Bill 4780-HOADLEY)

Create the “Fixing Michigan Roads” fund, where the revenue generated from the corporate tax and VMT bills would be directed (House Bill 4782-SNELLER)

“Instead of attempting to fix the roads at the expense of our children’s education, House Democrats are standing up for their future today with the introduction of these bills. People from all over the state have made themselves clear,” said House Democratic Leader Christine Greig (D-Farmington Hills).

Greig said they want businesses that benefit from good roads to contribute directly to repairs, as well as immediate, practical solutions "that don't just get the repair process started but finally, truly fix our roads to last."

House Democrats also want see the practice of "stealing from schools" put to an end.

