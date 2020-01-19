PORTAGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police say two people are dead after they were unable to escape a house fire in Michigan's Upper Peninsula.

Michigan State Police say the fire was reported Saturday morning in Portage Township.

Several fire departments responded to the scene.

MLive.com reports fire officials found the bodies of two residents inside the home. The victims' names haven't been released.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

