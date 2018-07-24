Before even one confirmation hearing for U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh has been scheduled, abortion rights supporters and opponents are preparing for the day when access to abortion could be severely restricted or the procedure outright banned again in Michigan.

“Obviously, it’s no secret that we’ve been hoping to overturn Roe v. Wade for 45 years,” said Genevieve Marnon, legislative director for Right to Life of Michigan. “The possibility has definitely crossed our minds. The possibility of replacing Supreme Court justices is on our minds.”

If a case rises to the U.S. Supreme Court that leads the justices to overturn the landmark case that legalized abortion in 1973, Michigan would revert to the last abortion law on the books – a 1931 law that made performing an abortion a felony, unless it was to save the life of the mother. The law has no exceptions for rape or incest.

The prospect of restrictions or repeal has begun to surface for both sides of the abortion argument with the appointment of Kavanaugh earlier this month, the second justice that President Donald Trump has nominated to the court. If he’s confirmed, Kavanaugh, an appeals court judge from the District of Columbia, could cement a solid 5-4 conservative majority on the nation’s highest court, replacing the court’s swing vote, Justice Anthony Kennedy, who announced his retirement in June.

“I hope that won’t happen or that it will certainly be a long ways off,” said Kary Moss, executive director of the ACLU of Michigan, commenting on the possibility that the Supreme Court could overturn Roe vs. Wade. “Cases still have to make their way up to the Supreme Court. And should it happen, we’ll be all hands on deck, ready to protect a woman’s right to choose in the state.”

If abortion becomes illegal again in the state, a couple of things could happen:

The Legislature could amend the law to make the procedure legal again, which under the current configuration of the state House of Representatives and Senate is unlikely. Republicans hold a 63-46 majority in the House and a 27-10 majority in the Senate.

Or Michigan citizens could launch a petition drive to gather hundreds of thousands signatures, either for a legislative initiative (at least 252,523 signatures of registered voters) or to add an amendment legalizing abortion to the state’s constitution (315,654 signatures). In both cases, the issue would most likely end up on the ballot for a statewide vote of the people.

Abortion restrictions in Michigan

Since abortion became legal, the Legislature and Right to Life have been working to put restrictions on the procedure.

Right to Life has been successful with three of its petition drives: banning public funds from being used to pay for abortions for welfare recipients in 1987; requiring parental consent before a minor can get an abortion in 1990; and requiring women to purchase an additional rider on their health insurance if they want coverage for an abortion in 2013. After the group gathered signatures for each of the petitions, the Legislature approved the measures and they automatically became law, bypassing the need for a signature (or veto) from the sitting governor.

In addition, the Legislature has passed laws requiring a 24-hour waiting period between the time a woman requests and is able to obtain an abortion; requiring abortion clinics to abide by more stringent rules set up for freestanding outpatient surgical centers, and making it a crime to coerce a woman to have an abortion.

Abortion rights supporters tried to get a ballot proposal passed in 1972 that would have legalized abortion in Michigan, but the measure failed by a 61 percent to 39 percent margin. That would have increased the number of states to legalize it to seven.

In Michigan, abortion rates have been declining for the past 30 years, from a high of 49,098 in 1987 to 26,594 in 2017, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services. The number of clinics that provide abortions has also been declining and 89 percent of the state’s counties had no clinics where abortions are performed, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a New York-based group that tracks abortion policies around the nation.

Cases that could come before the Supreme Court

The potential for a case to rise to the Supreme Court that would send abortion policy back to the states is unlikely, said Robert Sedler, a professor of constitutional law at Wayne State University.

“Roe v. Wade has been decided law since 1973,” he said. “An overwhelming number of women have assumed they could have a safe and legal abortion for decades. It would be cataclysmic for them to overturn it.”

But he recognizes that if it happens, the procedure would automatically become illegal in Michigan.

“The Legislature could debate it because the anti-abortion law has never been repealed — it remains on the books and it could be enforced if Roe v. Wade is overturned,” Sedlar said. “Anything is possible. But the way it will start is they’ll try to chip away at access.”

Some of the cases that could land in the Supreme Court’s lap are laws recently passed in Mississippi and Louisiana that prohibit abortions 15 weeks after conception or in Iowa, where it is prohibited once a fetal heartbeat is detected at about six weeks.

As a result, the 2018 election cycle is taking on a bigger sense of urgency.

The Forward Majority, a super PAC that helps elect Democrats to state Houses around the country, plans to spend millions this year in six states, including Michigan. And the top issues for the group: abortion and putting an end to gerrymandered legislative districts.

“We’re going to be putting a significant investment in trying to flip the Michigan House this year,” said Ben Wexler-Waite, the communications director for Forward Majority. “This election could have major consequences for women, for worker rights and a number of different policy areas. State government has a huge impact on millions of people’s lives.”

Most of the group's money will go into digital advertising and mailers for Democratic candidates around the state, with an eye toward informing voters of the state’s 1931 “Draconian law that has no exceptions for rape or incest,” Wexler-Waite said.

The issue also has been coming up in the race for governor, where the eventual winner could have the ability to sign or veto any abortion legislation that is considered by lawmakers.

The three Democrats – former Senate Minority Leader Gretchen Whitmer, former Detroit Health Department Director Abdul El-Sayed and retired businessman Shri Thanedar – all support abortion rights and have said they will fight to protect that right.

“We have to fundamentally protect a woman’s right to choose,” El-Sayed said. “The responsibility for state government to protect something that has been enshrined in our civic consciousness and our state laws for 40-plus years has never been more critical.”

After a debate this week, Whitmer said, if she wins the governor's race, she would fight for a constitutional amendment making abortion legal again in Michigan if Roe is overturned.

"As soon as this election is over, we’ve got to prepare for that possibility," she said. "It’s scary, but that’s what we need our next governor to do."

All the Republican candidates for governor — Attorney General Bill Schuette, Lt. Gov. Brian Calley, state Sen. Patrick Colbeck and Saginaw Township physician Jim Hines — said after a debate last month that they would let Michigan’s anti-abortion law stand.

“I’m pro-life,” Calley said. “I’m absolutely in support of putting a Supreme Court justice in place who puts the sanctity of life above all else.”

“I will vocally defend our current law that makes abortion illegal in the state of Michigan,” Colbeck said.

And Schuette said, “From my standpoint, I think it’s important that Roe v. Wade is overturned. I’m a pro-life governor, period.”

Right to Life’s Marnon said the group will continue to be active in this election cycle. The group has said all four GOP candidates for governor would be acceptable.

“We’re always very closely involved in elections," she said. “From the gubernatorial standpoint, any four of the Republican candidates would be solid on our issues.”

Moss said that as successful as the anti-abortion lobby has been over the years, a more conservative Supreme Court will help fire up Democrats, Independents, moderate Republicans and especially young women voters.

“Millennials' eyes have been opened by this last year and a half. They’re now mobilized voters and the #MeToo movement has opened up the eyes of young women, who are now running or office,” she said. “We have a whole new energized movement and if Roe is overturned, you’ll see a level of political activism that we haven’t seen since the 1960s.”

Contact Kathleen Gray: 313-223-4430, kgray99@freepress.com or on Twitter @michpoligal

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 Detroit Free Press