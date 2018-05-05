May 5 is Free Comic Book Day, and in West Michigan that means comic book stores are celebrating.

The holiday is typically celebrated on the first Saturday in May, and local shops worldwide give away free comic books. The event highlights independent, locally-owned comic book stores.

In West Michigan, Vault of Midnight in Grand Rapids celebrated by handing out thousands of free comic books from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. They had 50 different titles, and everyone got three free comic books. They said they had over 1,000 people attend the event.

The Comic Signal on Plainfield Avenue in Grand Rapids also participated in the day. They had local artists and comic book creators at their shop. Additionally, they had plenty of costumers taking pictures with people who attended the event.

In Kalamazoo, Rocket Comics also celebrated the day by handing out free comic books. Also, they had an Infinity War poster that attendees could register to win.

Lange's Comics and Collectibles in Muskegon made sure that their Free Comic Book Day was kid friendly. They had 50 titles for people to choose from, and they also had local artists doing free sketches.

