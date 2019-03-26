MATTAWAN, Mich. - The Humane Society of the United States released an update on an undercover investigation earlier this month -- 36 beagles that were used in pesticide testing need homes.

The Humane Society released a video of beagles being force fed pesticides for testing by Corteva Argrisciene, formerly known as Dow AgroSciences. The testing was done at the Charles River Laboratory in Mattawan, Mich.

RELATED: Company ends chemical study involving beagles at Michigan lab

Since the release of the video, the lab agreed to stop testing on the dog and the Humane Society has been working with the lab to get the dogs released.

According to the update, last week Corteva decided to hand over the dogs to the National Animal Interest Alliance. But after complaints from the Humane Society, Corteva pulled out of that plan. As of Tuesday, March 26, the company has yet to place the dogs in homes.

The CEO and President of the Humane Society, Kitty Block, has been publishing updates on the investigation on her blog. Block is urging the public to contact Corteva and ask the company to work directly with the Humane Society and one of their shelter partners to find the beagles safe homes.

