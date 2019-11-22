PAW PAW, Mich. — Michigan State Police Detectives have solved a 1988 cold case death.
In October 1988, the skeletal remains of a young woman was found in Covert Township, Mich. near I-196 and County Road 378 in Van Buren County. For years, detectives have worked to identify the woman -- whom they believe died between April and August 1988.
Now, authorities believe the remains belonged to Marcia Bateman.
A release from the Michigan State Police Paw Paw Post says that the identification was made because in 2018, investigators began using new genealogy DNA technology to compare the remains.
MSP will be holding a news conference Monday, Nov. 25 at 1 p.m. at the Paw Paw Post on 60th Avenue in Paw Paw. It's there that detectives will release more information about the case.
