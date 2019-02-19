LANSING, Mich. — A bill introduced in the Michigan legislature would expand the state's law banning texting while driving.

House Bill 4198 would make it illegal to read an email while driving or send a message on a social media app on a smartphone.

The measure would also limit new drivers, 17 and younger, with lower-level licenses from talking or listening to a cell phone call while driving—except in cases of emergencies.

The proposal comes a week after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer pushed for legislation banning holding a cellphone while driving.

