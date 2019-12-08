CHAMPAIGN, Ill. - Want to win a house courtesy of Jimmy John's? Well, here's your chance.

On Monday, Jimmy John's announced their "Home in the Zone" contest to give one fan a home in a delivery zone so they can finally get a sandwich delivered.

Anyone who lives outside of a Jimmy John's delivery zone in Michigan will be able to enter the contest. The winner, who will be selected based on a written entry, will win up to $250,000 toward the purchase of a new home inside a Jimmy John's delivery zone of the winner's choice.

The contest will run from August 12 to October 4.

“At Jimmy John’s, we’re committed to Freaky Fast and Freaky Fresh,” said Chief Marketing Officer John Shea. “While that means we can’t deliver sandwiches to our customers who live outside of our Delivery Zones, we can deliver our customers to our sandwiches.”

For customers who already live inside a delivery zone, there will also be a sweepstakes where five winners will receive free sandwiches and delivery for a year.

The contest comes on the heels of the company's commitment to only deliver within five minutes of each of its stores in order to maximize freshness.

For more details, and to enter, visit: https://dreamhomeinthezone.com

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.