GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Former Rep. John Conyers Jr. died Sunday, according to PBS NewsHour White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor.

Alcindor said Conyers' son, John Conyers III, told her Conyers Jr. passed away in his sleep.

Conyers served more than 50 years in Congress, becoming the sixth-longest serving member of Congress in U.S. history. He is the longest-serving African-American member of Congress and represented the Detroit area.

Conyers was a member of the U.S. House of Representatives, representing the 1st District from 1965-1993, the 14th District from 1993-2013 and the 13th District from 2013-2017.

He also served as the 44th Dean of the U.S. House of Representatives from 2015 to 2017, the chair of the House Judiciary Committee from 2007 to 2011 and chair of the House Oversight Committee from 1989-1995.

Conyers announced his resignation on Dec. 5, 2017, in the wake of allegations that he sexually harassed female staff members and used taxpayer money to settle a harassment claim.

RELATED: John Conyers retires after 53 years in office amid sexual harassment claims

John Conyers III said the family will be releasing a statement shortly and "this is part of the cycle of life," according to Alcindor.

Other headlines from 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.