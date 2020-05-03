LANSING, Mich. — A federal judge has invalidated Michigan's Medicaid work requirements, weeks after a U.S. appeals court affirmed his decision to strike down similar rules elsewhere.

The short order came from U.S. District Judge James Boasberg in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday. He earlier invalidated Arkansas' requirement that low-income people work for government-provided health insurance, dealing a blow to the Trump administration's efforts to remake Medicaid.

Four Michigan residents sued the federal government in November, with assistance from advocacy groups.

Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's administration asked for a quick ruling, saying there was no dispute that Michigan's requirements are illegal, too.

