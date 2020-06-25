Judge shuts down Enbridge pipeline in Michigan's Great Lakes

The move comes after the owner reported problems with a support piece deep below the surface.

DETROIT — A judge has shut down an energy pipeline in Michigan’s Great Lakes, granting a request from the state.

The judge says Enbridge hasn't provided enough information to show that continued operation of the west leg of the twin pipeline is safe. Enbridge’s Line 5 carries oil and natural gas liquids used in propane from Superior, Wisconsin, to Sarnia, Ontario.

A four-mile segment divides into two pipes that lie on the bottom of the Straits of Mackinac, which connect Lake Huron and Lake Michigan.

