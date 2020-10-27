x
Judge stops Election Day gun ban near Michigan polling sites

Critics argued that Benson failed to go through a formal rule-making process as required under state law.
LANSING, Mich. — A judge has blocked a sudden ban on the open display of guns near Michigan polling places on Election Day.

Judge Christopher Murray acted Tuesday, just a few hours after hearing a challenge from gun-rights groups.

RELATED: Secretary of State prohibits open carry of guns at voting locations

They said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, a Democrat, had exceeded her authority in banning people from openly carrying guns within 100 feet of polling places.

Critics argued that Benson failed to go through a formal rule-making process as required under state law.

RELATED: Some Michigan sheriffs won't enforce open carry ban at polls

