Update: David Lee King was arrested on Sunday around 7:20 p.m. the Kent County Sheriff's Office said. His arrest was the result of a tip that came through Facebook.

Three other people were arrested at the scene on other warrants, according to Michigan State Police.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding Daniel Lee King.

King has three felony warrants for his arrest and is considered armed and dangerous. He is known to spend time in Kent County, Greenville and Ionia County.

Contact the Sheriff's Office with tips at 616-632-6100 or contact Fugitive Task Force Agent Ferden at 517-712-2567.

