GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — More than 100,000 residences in West Michigan were without power Friday morning. This power outage follows a string of extreme weather, from a snow storm to a polar vortex to an ice storm.

Kids' Food Basket announced Friday that they are partnering with four West Michigan organizations to provide emergency food assistance to families affected by the extreme weather.

"In response to another streak of snow days due to extreme winter weather, Kids’ Food Basket has been leading efforts to find locations near bus routes and facilities families can access in a safe manner to receive food," a release said.

The distribution sites will offer supplemental food and fresh produce for families to take home including bananas, pears, carrot packs, pudding, almonds, raisins, fruit cups and meat sticks.

There are distribution sites in Grand Rapids and Muskegon.

Grand Rapids distribution sites:

The Rapid Central Station, from 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m., 250 Grandville Ave SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Hispanic Center, from 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m., 1204 Grandville Ave SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Paul I. Phillips Boys and Girls Club, from 11:30 a.m. -3 p.m., 726 Madison Ave SE Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Seidman Boys and Girls Club, from 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m, 139 Crofton St SE Grand Rapids, MI 49507

Kids’ Food Basket, from 11:30 a.m. - 5 p.m, 2055 Oak Industrial Drive Suite C, Grand Rapids, MI 49505

Kids' Food Basket will be handing out supper packs to students that attend Dr. Martin Luther King Elementary, Edgewood Elementary and East Park Manor in Muskegon. These sites are not open to the general public.

Kids' Food Basket will be providing updates on their Facebook page.

