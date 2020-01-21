VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich — Everyone is safe but a kitchen is destroyed after a fire at a home in Van Buren County Tuesday.

According to the South Haven Area Emergency Services (SHAES), the fire broke out just before 10 a.m. at a resident on 66th Street near 32nd Avenue in Bangor Township.

The fire started in the kitchen and severely damaged in the inside of the home.

Courtesy of SHAES

Courtesy of SHAES

Courtesy of SHAES

SHAES said everyone who lived in the home where able to get out safely.

SHAES got help from the Bangor Community Fire Department, Columbia, Covert and Hartfod crews to fight the blaze.

