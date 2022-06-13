Alligator found in vehicle after police pursuit in Lake Co.

"The passenger, 'Karen' the Alligator, attempted to flee the scene, but was taken into custody after a short scuffle," reads the Sheriff's Office's Facebook post.

LAKE COUNTY, Mich. — Officers from the Lake County Sheriff's Office were given a toothy surprise when they found an alligator in a vehicle they had pursued.

Police pulled over a speeding vehicle on US-10 around 11 p.m. Saturday. After initially stopping, the driver fled from the traffic stop. Police and Michigan DNR law enforcement pursued the vehicle until it became wedged between two trees on the Rails-To-Trails pathway.

The driver, a 40-year-old Oak Park man, was taken into custody. Police say he had multiple warrants and is now facing charges.

After taking the driver into custody, police saw the alligator, who they've nicknamed "Karen," in the vehicle.

"The passenger, 'Karen' the Alligator, attempted to flee the scene, but was taken into custody after a short scuffle," reads a post on the sheriff's office's Facebook page. "Karen is not facing any charges at this time. We believe she was an unwilling participant during the incident, nor do we believe she was ever in control of the vehicle."

