Law school urges Whitmer to release prisoner with COVID-19

DETROIT — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is being asked to release a prisoner who has been fighting his murder conviction for years and now is stricken with COVID-19.

Temujin Kensu is also known as Fred Freeman. Kensu has been in prison for 33 years.

The University of Michigan law school’s Innocence Clinic has long argued that he was wrongly convicted of killing a man outside a Port Huron college in 1986.

Clinic attorney Imran Syed says the 57-year-old Kensu has COVID-19 and other chronic health problems.

Syed told the governor that failing to act “could result in an innocent man dying" in prison.

