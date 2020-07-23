x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Grand Rapids's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Grand Rapids, Michigan | WZZM13.com

michigan

Michigan lawmakers start approving plan for $2B budget gap

They're relying on a mix of federal funding, the state’s cash reserves and budget cuts.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Michigan state capitol

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan lawmakers are approving plans to address a $2.2 billion state budget hole caused by the coronavirus pandemic. 

They're relying on a mix of federal funding, the state’s cash reserves and budget cuts.

Lawmakers approved plans during a joint Wednesday session of the House and Senate Appropriations committees. That included signing off on an executive order from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer that cuts nearly $667 million from the budget including reducing funding to state agencies and a hiring freeze. 

The Senate signed off on two plans appropriating funding for schools.  

MORE on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.