WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump addressed the nation and gave his third State of the Union speech Tuesday night.

The president leaned hard on the strong U.S. economy as he made his case for reelection. The speech came on the eve of a Senate vote on his impeachment, where Trump is expected to be acquitted. Trump will be the first president to run for reelection after being impeached.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gave the Democratic response to the president's speech. She was selected by Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who ripped up her copy of the speech when it was over, and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer. She focused on what she called "dinner table issues" like health care, money, mass shootings and voting.

Lawmakers from West Michigan released their own statements and responses to the president's State of the Union.

REP. JUSTIN AMASH, MI-03

Amash (I-Grand Rapids) tweeted this following the address:

"For a person who claims to oppose socialism, President Trump spent a lot of time in his SOTU address touting central planning, federal intervention in nonfederal matters, and a big-government spending spree—policies that threaten our rights and undermine our long-term prosperity."

REP. JOHN MOOLENAAR, MI-04

Moolenaar, a Republican from Midland, attended the speech and made the following statement in support of Trump:

“Under President Trump’s policies, the economy is growing, wages are rising, and there are thousands of new manufacturing jobs in Michigan alone. President Trump gave a strong speech that focused on the issues that matter most to Michigan families including infrastructure, lower prescription drug prices, caring for our veterans, and expanding rural broadband. There have been many victories for the American people in the past three years, and I look forward to working with President Trump and my colleagues to achieve more in the year ahead.”

REP. FRED UPTON, MI-06

Upton, a Republican from St. Joseph, released the following statement after Trump's State of the Union:

“Tonight during the State of the Union, I wore a purple tie in unity with the Problem Solvers Caucus to highlight the fact that there are not red issues or blue issues. Rather, both parties need to come together to solve the issues that are facing all Americans.

“During tonight’s speech, I was especially pleased with the President’s call for increased funding for health care research and his call for $50 million for childhood cancers. We will continue to prioritize Cures 2.0, an important idea to increase access to life-saving cures and a top priority in 2020. I’m ready to work with anyone who is focused on creating solutions and doing what is right.

“The best of tonight were the distinguished guests – like Tuskegee Airman Charles McGee and his great-grandson – who make us all proud. The worst of tonight was the partisan behavior that doesn’t reflect our better angels. We can do better.”

U.S. SEN. GARY PETERS

The Democratic senator said he hopes progress can be made on issues important to his constituents in Michigan. Peters released the following statement:

“There is a lot more we can do to help working families in Michigan and across the country. I hope that we can find common ground and make progress on issues important to Michiganders: lowering prescription drug costs and expanding skills training and apprenticeship programs. We should build on some of the successful career and technical education programs in Michigan — like in Saginaw where Rick Burmeister, President of the Saginaw Intermediate School District board – is working with educators to ensure students get the training needed to pursue successful careers. We should also focus on efforts to protect the Great Lakes and our drinking water, repair our crumbling infrastructure and effectively secure our borders.”

U.S. SEN. DEBBIE STABENOW

Stabenow, who is also a Democrat, said the Trump administration has been relentless in taking away health care from Michigan family. She released this statement following the president's State of the Union address:

“Contrary to the President’s remarks this evening, this Administration has been relentless in its efforts to take health care away from Michigan families. Health care is personal—not political. That’s especially true for Michigan’s Andrea Pietrowsky, who joined me tonight as my guest at the State of the Union. Her 5-year-old daughter, Louisa, was born with a severe congenital heart defect and has undergone three major surgeries. Without the Affordable Care Act, Louisa would likely be uninsurable and her family would face bankruptcy. Andrea is concerned about her family’s future and the future for families across our state. Health care is a basic human right, and I remain focused on protecting care and lowering costs for Michigan families.”

