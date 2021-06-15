Lawmakers, Whitmer back bills to boost access to child care

The main bill would allow for one employee per seven children instead of six in small home operations. Large group homes could have up to 14 kids instead of 12.

MICHIGAN, USA — Home-based child care providers without licensing violations could serve more children under legislation backed by lawmakers and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer as a way to boost access to a critical service.

The main bill would allow for one employee per seven children instead of six in small home operations. Large group homes could have up to 14 kids instead of 12.

Staff-to-child ratios at larger child care centers would go unchanged. The announcement of the legislation came a day after Whitmer proposed how to spend $1.4 billion in federal COVID-19 aid designated for child care.

