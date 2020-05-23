x
2nd lawsuit filed against operator of failed Michigan dams

The failure of the dams also forced the evacuation of 11,000 people.
A look at the Sanford Dam on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. After the Edenville Dam failed and the Tittabawassee River flooded surrounding areas, many residents were urged to leave their homes and to brace themselves for the possibility of the Sanford Dam collapsing. Water flowed over the top of it through the night, but the structure is still in place. (Kaytie Boomer/The Bay City Times via AP)

EDENVILLE, Mich. — The owners and operators of two mid-Michigan dams that failed are facing a second lawsuit.

The Midland Daily News reports that the class-action suit was filed Friday against Boyce Hydro and manager Lee Mueller.

The Tittabawassee River became engorged late Tuesday when the aging Edenville and Sanford dams failed after heavy rain.

The river crested Wednesday in Midland. A number of homes and businesses were damaged or destroyed. The failure of the dams also forced the evacuation of 11,000 people.

Morgan & Morgan, Grant & Eisenhofer, and the Jenner Law offices, attorneys in the lawsuit, say the flooding was preventable. 

