CORUNNA, Mich — A lawyer says a Michigan man who's charged with killing and mutilating a man whom he met through a dating app is mentally unfit to stand trial.

Douglas Corwin Jr. says Mark Latunski, 50, was examined at a state psychiatry center. Latunski will remain in custody while getting treatment to improve his competency.

Last week, Latunski was found unresponsive in his Shiawassee County jail cell after not eating. He was treated and taken to the hospital after being discovered. Police said he hadn't been eating since being arrested but officials wouldn't charactize the act as a hunger strike.

Latunski is charged with open murder, disinternment and other charges for the killing of 25-year-old Kevin Bacon in December.

Bacon's body was found hanging from the ceiling of Latunski’s home in Bennington Township. Authorities say Latunski admitted to stabbing Bacon, slitting his throat and eating parts of his body. The pair were meeting up after talking on a dating app, Grindr.

