LGBT rights ballot drive sues to cut signature requirement

LANSING, Mich. — A group organizing a ballot drive to add LGBT anti-discrimination protections to Michigan’s civil rights law has sued the state, saying coronavirus restrictions made it impossible to collect the 340,000 voter signatures needed.

Fair and Equal Michigan and two Democratic legislators filed the lawsuit in the state Court of Claims Tuesday.

It seeks an injunction reducing the signature requirement to roughly 127,000 signatures.

If the ballot committee is successful, the initiated bill would go to lawmakers and — because the Republican-led Legislature would likely not act — to a public vote in November.

