'Like a war zone:' Bill would make many consumer fireworks illegal in Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An effort is underway to snuff out neighborhood fireworks in Michigan, which has become a booming industry since skyrockets, firecrackers and other popular noisemakers became legal in 2012.

“They’re disruptive. They’re loud,’’ said state Rep. Rachel Hood, D-Grand Rapids. “And as these larger fireworks have been used more and more in residential neighborhoods, it is like being in a war zone.’’

Hood is one of five lawmakers sponsoring a bill to repeal Michigan’s 2011 Fireworks Safety Act, which took effect Jan. 1, 2012.

Under House Bill 5968, it would no longer be legal to have or sell popular fireworks such firecrackers, bottle rockets, skyrockets and roman candles. Sparklers, toy snakes and cone fountains would remain legal.

Under the bill, local governments would have to approve permits for fireworks shows.

“It’s gotten ridiculous since the law changed in 2012 and it’s time to reverse that law,’’ Hood said. “Honestly, there are people throughout the year who tell me that this is their number one issue.’’

This is not the first effort to snuff out fireworks. There was a petition drive in 2017. Legislation was introduced in 2018, but it fizzled.

And even though the original law was modified to give local governments more control over when fireworks can be used, Hood said it didn't really work.

“The reality is that individuals are choosing to break the law,'' she said.

Industry officials oppose an outright ban of popular fireworks.

Dan Peart, a spokesman for Phantom Fireworks, says because of the coronavirus pandemic, more people stayed home during the recent Fourth of July holiday and ignited fireworks in their backyard.

"I think it would be short-sighted to throw the baby out with the bathwater,’’ Peart said. “In my 17 years, I've never seen sales like this before and probably won't see anything like it again."

Phantom Fireworks, he said, has worked with state lawmakers in the past to address the public's concerns and is willing to do it again.

House Bill 5968 has been referred to the Committee on Regulatory Reform.

