Michigan's most dangerous intersections revealed

MICHIGAN, USA — The annual list of the most dangerous intersections in the state have been released by Michigan Auto Law.

The ranking is based on police reports regarding car accidents in 2022. An intersection is defined as any road with a traffic signal, a four-way stop or a roundabout, according to Michigan Auto Law. These accidents include any crash that happened within 200 feet of an intersection, including near freeways.

Michigan’s most dangerous intersections in 2022:

11 MILE RD/I 696 @ VAN DYKE AVE, Warren/Centerline, 207 Total Crashes, 41 Injuries SCHOOLCRAFT RD @ TELEGRAPH RD, Redford Township, 126 Total Crashes, 30 Injuries MARTIN PKWY @ N PONTIAC TRL, Commerce Township, 126 Total Crashes, 13 Injuries (Roundabout) 18 1/2 MILE RD @ VAN DYKE AVE, Sterling Heights, 118 Total Crashes, 10 Injuries (Roundabout) TELEGRAPH RD @ 12 MILE RD, Southfield, 110 Total Crashes, 30 Injuries 10 MILE RD @ I 94, St. Clair Shores, 103 Total Crashes, 2 Fatalities, 28 Injuries SOUTHFIELD RD @ 11 MILE RD, Lathrup Village, 101 Total Crashes, 34 Injuries MIDDLE BELT RD @ SCHOOLCRAFT RD, Livonia, 99 Total Crashes, 14 Injuries US 131 @ WEALTHY ST, Grand Rapids, 98 Total Crashes, 10 Injuries STATE RD @ ELLSWORTH RD, Ann Arbor, 93 Total Crashes, 7 Injuries (Roundabout) 12 MILE RD @ I 94, Roseville, 90 Total Crashes, 24 Injuries HALL RD @ SCHOENHERR RD, Sterling Heights, 84 Total Crashes, 14 Injuries 11 MILE RD/I 696 @ HOOVER, Warren, 83 Total Crashes, 1 Fatality, 17 Injuries 6 MILE RD @ I 96/I 275, Livonia, 83 Total Crashes, 9 Injuries HALL RD @ VAN DYKE AVE, Utica, 82 Total Crashes, 16 Injuries DIX AVE @ M 39, Lincoln Park, 81 Total Crashes, 27 Injuries BURTON ST SW @ US 131, Grand Rapids, 78 Total Crashes, 35 Injuries DIXIE HWY @ I 75, Bridgeport Township, 76 Total Crashes, 10 Injuries FARMINGTON RD @ W MAPLE RD, West Bloomfield Township, 76 Total Crashes, 7 Injuries 7 MILE RD @ I 75, Detroit, 71 Total Crashes, 22 Injuries

The number one spot is held by a heavily traveled stretch of road in Macomb County, crossing over a busy suburban freeway.

The number of crashes at that site has increased 60% since 2019.

Michigan Auto Law releases the list as a public service, attorney and president Steven M. Gursten says.

“Our goal is safety for drivers, passengers and pedestrians,” he said. “Each year we spend numerous hours compiling the data to produce this list to give drivers the information they need to possibly plan alternative routes. With all the outside distractions is increasingly important for pedestrians and people on bikes in these areas to be aware and pay extra attention.”

