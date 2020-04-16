LANSING, Mich. — Thursday from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., Michigan U.S. Senators' Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters will host a town hall about coronavirus in Michigan.

Metro Detroit stations 7 Action News, Fox 2 and WDIV will come together tonight with Sen. Stabenow and Peters to answer your questions on coronavirus.

The event will be available on 13 ON YOUR SIDE both on-air and online, commercial free.

On Thursday the number of deaths from COVID-19 reached over 2,000 in the state of Michigan. There are a total of 29,263 cases of the virus. 1,204 cases are new today and 172 deaths were reported Thursday.

The most cases and deaths are centered in Wayne County, according to the state's numbers.

RELATED STORIES:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.