GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan's minimum wage is now $9.45 per hour after a 20 cent increase went into effect on Friday.

Under the new law, the state's lowest paid workers will see increases every year until 2030.

Those higher wages aren't the only cause for concern among some business owners because there are many challenges in keeping a small business afloat.

"I literally schedule four interviews and not one person shows up," small business owner Ryan Vandergraaf said. "I have some employees that it's just a supplemental job; I have other employees that it puts food on the table."

Vandergraaf is the owner of Aggressive Cleaning.

"We have 22 employees, and we clean up to a quarter of a million square feet every night," Vandergraaf said.

When he bought the company four years ago, he had hopes to expand.

"Maybe 40 to 50 employees, that was my dream essentially," Vandergraaf said. "Due to the new law that's in effect, I have no desire to get to 50 employees because I don't have the staffing or capability to cover for it."

It's not the minimum wage hike that's posing the issue, because his employees receive a few dollars over the minimum the wage. It's the paid sick time which gives employees at least one hour for every 35 hours worked.

Vandergraaf already has an incentive for his employees. If they work four hours a night, they'd receive eight hours of vacation time, that is if they haven't called in sick for six months.

"Any businesses that's around 50, that's a service business. I don't think it's feasible or possible to entertain this idea because if everyone calls in and are not accountable for it, you could potentially just lose your business in one night," Vandergraaf said.

The Grand Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce has been hearing the same kinds of complaints from other employers.

"The employer community has been more concerned about the paid sick leaves changes that are coming into effect today as well, because it's a new act for the State of Michigan and the burden of compliance is a bit heavier," Vice President of Government Affairs for the Chamber, Andy Johnston said.

The Chamber suggests training and applying for jobs that require skilled labor.

"The best thing we can do to help low-wage workers is with on the job and skilled training so that they can fill the many open jobs in west Michigan that do have a higher pay scale," Johnston said.

By the year 2030, the minimum wage will be $12.05.

