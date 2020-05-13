Judge dismissed case against ex-MSU president arising from Nassar scandal

Judge dismisses charges against ex-Michigan State President Lou Anna Simon arising from Nassar sex assault scandal

DETROIT — A judge has dismissed criminal charges against former Michigan State University President Lou Anna Simon arising from the Larry Nassar sexual assault scandal.

Simon was ordered to trial last year on charges that she lied to police about her knowledge of a sexual misconduct complaint against Nassar. She was the third former school official to be ordered to trial.

Authorities have said Simon knew in 2014 that Nassar had been accused of molesting a patient at a campus clinic. But Simon told police she knew only that a complaint had been filed against a sports doctor.

Nassar was a campus doctor and now is serving decades in prison for sexually assaulting athletes, mostly female gymnasts, at MSU and a Lansing-area gymnastics club. Former Olympians said he also molested them in Texas and overseas while he worked for USA Gymnastics.

Eaton County Judge John Maurer dismissed the case Wednesday, saying the evidence wasn't sufficient.

