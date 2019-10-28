CHARLOTTE, Mich. — Former Michigan State University President Lou Anna K. Simon is one step closer to trial for her handling of the Larry Nassar investigation.

Eaton County District Court Judge Julie H. Reincke said she found probable cause that Simon lied to police officers in a complaint made in 2014.

In January 2018, Simon resigned following victim impact statements during the criminal sentencing of former sports medicine doctor Larry Nassar. She retired from the tenured faculty position in July.

Last fall, Simon took a voluntary unpaid leave of absence while facing criminal charges in Eaton County.

Simon will make her first appearance in Circuit Court on Dec. 12.

