ANN ARBOR, Mich — The University of Michigan has placed Provost Martin Philbert on administrative leave while an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct is underway.

President Mark Schlissel announced the action Jan. 22 in an email message to all faculty, staff and students on the Ann Arbor campus. He said he would appoint an acting provost in the coming days.

The president said in his message, "We take allegations of sexual misconduct very seriously, and our policy is clear: Sexual misconduct will not be tolerated in the University of Michigan community.”

Schlissel said the university received several allegations of sexual misconduct by Philbert between Jan. 16-17 and launched an internal investigation Jan. 17.

An outside law firm has been hired to look into the claims.

Philbert, a professor of toxicology in the School of Public Health and a former dean of the school, was appointed provost in 2017. He joined the U-M faculty in 1995.

MORE ON 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.