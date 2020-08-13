MSP: Driver arrested after hitting trooper on Mackinac Bridge

MSP did not say whether the trooper was injured or not.

ST. IGNACE, Mich. — A person was arrested Thursday morning after hitting a Michigan State Police trooper and fleeing the scene, MSP said.

According to a series of tweets, the trooper was hit shortly after 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, near the toll area on the Mackinac Bridge.

MSP said the vehicle drove off and was found abandoned in Emmet County.

On Thursday morning, MSP tweeted out an update that the suspect was located and arrested.

MSP did not say whether the trooper involved was injured or not. The incident is still under investigation.

At approximately 9:32 p.m. a trooper was struck near the toll area on the Mackinac Bridge. The vehicle fled and was found in Emmet County unoccupied. MSP and other law enforcement are on scene at Resort Pike and Sheridan Road searching. pic.twitter.com/v6H89qqfuy — @MSPNorthernMI (@mspnorthernmi) August 13, 2020

