VIDEO: Police, Coast Guard searching for pilot who flew under Mackinac Bridge

ST. IGNACE, Mich — Authorities are seeking information about the pilot in a plane that flew under the Mackinac Bridge back in June.

In a video shot by the crew from the Coast Guard the pilot is seen in a small private plane flying under the Mackinac Bridge on June 28.

Detective Sgt. Gary Demers of the state police called it “extremely reckless behavior.” Demers says it put everyone who was on the bridge at risk.

Reckless operation of an aircraft is a misdemeanor under state law.

The Michigan State Police and the Coast Guard Investigative Service are seeking information, images, or video from people who may have witnessed it.

Anyone with information can leave a tip online here or call Michigan State Police at 906-643-7582.

