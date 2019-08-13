ST. IGNACE, Mich. (AP) — The Mackinac Bridge Authority says will no longer accept bridge tokens for tolls beginning Sept. 10.

The authority on Tuesday announced the date. It decided last month to end their use in toll lanes because of declining use.

Executive Secretary Kim Nowack says the authority currently only see two or three customers use tokens to pay the toll each day. Most customers pay tolls with cash, MacPass cards or credit cards.

Nowack says customers can redeem leftover tokens at the bridge office or hold on to them as keepsakes.

The authority has issued tokens over the years available in rolls of 24. Commemorative token sets of two are still available for sale.

RELATED: 'Ingenious' reel system will fly American flag from Mackinac Bridge

RELATED: Details released about this year's Mackinac Bridge walk

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.