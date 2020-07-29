Mackinac Bridge workers ask drivers to wear a mask for 'their safety and yours'

"Our collectors interact with thousands of customers each day, so please – for their safety and yours – wear a mask when you reach the toll booth," the tweet said.

MICHIGAN, USA — If you are headed to the Upper Peninsula workers on the Mackinac Bridge want you to wear a mask when paying your toll.

The Mackinac Bridge Twitter page posted a tweet requesting drivers to wear masking.

"Our collectors interact with thousands of customers each day, so please – for their safety and yours – wear a mask when you reach the toll booth," the tweet said.

@Mackinacbridge request that you wear a mask when paying your toll, even though it takes just a few seconds. Our collectors interact with thousands of customers each day, so please – for their safety and yours – wear a mask when you reach the toll booth. pic.twitter.com/dl8YblwJ9a — The Mackinac Bridge (@mackinacbridge) July 28, 2020

Wednesday the state of Michigan reported 996 more cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths from the virus. In total there have been 80,172 cases and 6,172 deaths from COVID-19 in Michigan according to the state health department.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.