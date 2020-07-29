x
Mackinac Bridge workers ask drivers to wear a mask for 'their safety and yours'

MICHIGAN, USA — If you are headed to the Upper Peninsula workers on the Mackinac Bridge want you to wear a mask when paying your toll. 

The Mackinac Bridge Twitter page posted a tweet requesting drivers to wear masking. 

"Our collectors interact with thousands of customers each day, so please – for their safety and yours – wear a mask when you reach the toll booth," the tweet said.

Wednesday the state of Michigan reported 996 more cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths from the virus. In total there have been 80,172 cases and 6,172 deaths from COVID-19 in Michigan according to the state health department. 

