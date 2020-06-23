July Fourth fireworks a go on Mackinac Island

Mackinac Island will be celebrating the day with a firework show and a stone skipping tournament.

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich — On Monday, June 22, Mackinac Island Tourism announced the return of the island’s Fourth of July festivities.

While cities across Michigan have canceled their Fourth of July plans due to COVID-19, those in Mackinac Island will be able to celebrate the day with a firework show and a stone skipping tournament.

“We’re thrilled to continue some of our favorite traditions on Mackinac Island,” said island Tourism Executive Director Tim Hygh. “Fourth of July is a time for celebration, and there’s no better place for it than the Summer Capital of the World. We have our member businesses to thank, as they really stepped up to the plate to fund and organize such a wonderful display.”

The celebration will start at 12 p.m. July 4 with the W.T. Rabe Stone Skipping Tournament. 2020 will be the 52nd year the tournament is held on the island. It is also set to air live on ESPN3 and re-air on ESPN ‘The Ocho’ on Aug. 8.

Later that night, at 10 p.m., the annual firework show is scheduled. Visitors are urged to get to their viewing locations on the west side of the island in advance and adhere to social distancing guidelines when in their spots.

“Hosting one of our nation’s most memorable Fourth of July celebrations is an enormous draw for Mackinac Island,” said Bob Benser, Mackinac Island hotelier and owner of Chippewa Hotel, Lilac Tree Suites & Spa and The Mackinac House. “Despite the uncertainty this year has brought, we are finding ways to continue our traditions to the benefit of visitors and our local economy alike.”

