MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. - The iconic Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island is in the running for being named one of the nation's best historical hotels.

The hotel was nominated for USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice award for Best Historical Hotel by a panel of hotel experts and 10Best editors.

You can vote for Michigan's Grand Hotel once per day until polls close on Monday, July 29 at noon EST. The 10 winning historic hotels will be announced on 10Best on Friday, August 9.

The hotel is also nominated for Best All-Inclusive Resort, you can vote for that here.

The Grand Hotel overlooks the Straits of Mackinac and dates back to 1887. It's been family-owned for three generations and is a National Historic Landmark. You will often see people on bikes or being pulled in horse drawn carriage, as cars are not allowed on Mackinac Island.

There are 397 rooms and no two are the same. The Grand Hotel was decorated by esteemed interior designers, Carleton Varney of Dorothy Draper & Co. Each of the nearly 400 rooms has its own unique style and theme.

Mackinac Island's Grand Hotel Main dining room in the Grand Hotel. The Royal Suite in the Grand Hotel. A horse drawn carriage in front of the Grand Hotel. Exterior shot of the Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island, Mich.

