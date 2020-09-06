Michigan community holding boat parade to celebrate Trump's birthday

The parade is happening on Saturday, June 13.

HARRISON CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — President Donald Trump’s 74th birthday will be celebrated with a boat parade in southeastern Michigan.

The Michigan Conservative Coalition and Michigan Trump Republicans 2020 are hosting the “Make American Great Again” parade Saturday, June 13.

The Detroit Free Press reports that it will start at MacRay Harbor marina in Macomb County’s Harrison Township and end near the Ambassador Bridge in Detroit.

Michigan Conservative Coalition spokesman Matt Seely said to the Freep between the few Facebook event pages, organizers are expecting about 1,000 people to participate. About three seaplanes, one helicopter and several drones are anticipated to join the parade.

There will also be a parade on land of cars. The parade on land will begin when the boats depart.

People interested in participating are asked to RSVP on the event’s Facebook page.

Trump’s actual birthday is June 14.

