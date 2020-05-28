Mail-in voting could turn Election Day into Election Week

The public may not know the winner of the presidential race on election day because of a massive shift to voting by mail during the coronavirus pandemic.

Delays caused by an increase in voting by mail may contribute to public doubts about the results.

The public may not know the winner of the presidential race on election day because of a massive shift to voting by mail during the coronavirus pandemic.

That’s because mail ballots take longer to count due to security procedures and laws in some states that limit when they can be processed.

Democrats are worried that President Donald Trump’s escalating rhetoric against mail voting is designed to take advantage of this delay in the instance of a close race or even his defeat.

Other stories to explore:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.