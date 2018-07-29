BOWNE TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A man accidentally shot himself in the leg while at Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park on Sunday.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office said that the victim was licensed to carry a gun, and he accidentally discharged the pistol. He was the only one injured in the incident.

Police say that the victim was transported to Butterworth Hospital for treatment, and there is no update on his condition.

